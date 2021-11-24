Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NOC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $364.21, the dividend yield is 1.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOC was $364.21, representing a -10.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $408.03 and a 28.75% increase over the 52 week low of $282.88.

NOC is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK). NOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $28.45. Zacks Investment Research reports NOC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.16%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NOC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NOC as a top-10 holding:

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (FEDX)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

Emles Made in America ETF (AMER)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMER with an increase of 3.99% over the last 100 days. FEDX has the highest percent weighting of NOC at 9.02%.

