Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.28% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $366.72, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOC was $366.72, representing a -3.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $378.61 and a 29.64% increase over the 52 week low of $282.88.

NOC is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK). NOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $27.3. Zacks Investment Research reports NOC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.74%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NOC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NOC as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

iShares Trust (ITA)

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITA with an increase of 13.63% over the last 100 days. SHLD has the highest percent weighting of NOC at 8.76%.

