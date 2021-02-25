Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NOC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOC was $301.73, representing a -16.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $361.44 and a 14.59% increase over the 52 week low of $263.31.

NOC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). NOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.02. Zacks Investment Research reports NOC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.18%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NOC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NOC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NOC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

iShares Trust (ITA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DUSL with an increase of 70.87% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of NOC at 4.65%.

