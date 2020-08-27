Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $341.41, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOC was $341.41, representing a -11.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $385.01 and a 29.66% increase over the 52 week low of $263.31.

NOC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). NOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.22. Zacks Investment Research reports NOC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.99%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NOC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NOC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

iShares Trust (ITA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROKT with an increase of 28.45% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of NOC at 6.77%.

