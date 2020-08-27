Dividends
NOC

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $341.41, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOC was $341.41, representing a -11.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $385.01 and a 29.66% increase over the 52 week low of $263.31.

NOC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). NOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.22. Zacks Investment Research reports NOC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.99%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NOC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NOC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NOC as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
  • iShares Trust (ITA)
  • SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)
  • SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)
  • First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROKT with an increase of 28.45% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of NOC at 6.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOC

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular