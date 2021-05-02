Northrop Grumman Corporation Just Recorded A 108% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$9.2b, some 7.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$13.43, 108% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:NOC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Northrop Grumman's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$35.8b in 2021, which would reflect a discernible 4.1% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 7.5% to US$29.25. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$35.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$24.54 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the solid gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$383, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Northrop Grumman analyst has a price target of US$478 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$308. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 5.4% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 10% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.6% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Northrop Grumman is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Northrop Grumman's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Northrop Grumman's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$383, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Northrop Grumman going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Northrop Grumman (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.