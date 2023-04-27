Northrop Grumman Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $842 million, or $5.50 per share. This compares with $955 million, or $6.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $9.301 billion from $8.797 billion last year.

Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $842 Mln. vs. $955 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.50 vs. $6.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.09 -Revenue (Q1): $9.301 Bln vs. $8.797 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $38Bln - $38.400Bln

