News & Insights

Markets
NOC

Northrop Grumman Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q1, but beats estimates

April 27, 2023 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $842 million, or $5.50 per share. This compares with $955 million, or $6.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $9.301 billion from $8.797 billion last year.

Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $842 Mln. vs. $955 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.50 vs. $6.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.09 -Revenue (Q1): $9.301 Bln vs. $8.797 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $38Bln - $38.400Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.