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Northrop Grumman Corp. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

April 21, 2026 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $875 million, or $6.14 per share. This compares with $481 million, or $3.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $9.881 billion from $9.468 billion last year.

Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $875 Mln. vs. $481 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.14 vs. $3.32 last year. -Revenue: $9.881 Bln vs. $9.468 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 43.500 B To $ 44.000 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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