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Northrop Grumman Corp. Q2 Income Retreats

July 21, 2026 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) released a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.094 billion, or $7.68 per share. This compares with $1.174 billion, or $8.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $10.876 billion from $10.351 billion last year.

Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.094 Bln. vs. $1.174 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.68 vs. $8.15 last year. -Revenue: $10.876 Bln vs. $10.351 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 43.750 B To $ 44.250 B

Company increases 2026 financial guidance for MTM - Adjusted EPS:

MTM-adjusted EPS1 now expected between $28.60 and $29.10, an increase of $1.20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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