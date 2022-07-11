Companies
Northrop Grumman completes design review of high-energy laser for U.S. DoD

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp said on Monday it has completed the preliminary design review for a high-energy laser that would have several defense applications if scaled.

The company had last year won a $72 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to demonstrate a high-energy laser prototype.

Developing higher-powered lasers that can track and focus energy on a moving target has been a long-time goal for the DoD with possible applications for missile defense systems.

Northrop said it would test the prototype at progressively higher powers later this year.

