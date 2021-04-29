Northrop Grumman Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) raised its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full year 2021, based on our strong first quarter results and solid outlook for the year.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects MTM-adjusted earnings in a range of $30.90 to $31.40 per share and transaction-adjusted earnings in a range of $24.00 to $24.50 per share on sales between $35.30 billion and $35.70 billion.

Previously, the company expected MTM-adjusted earnings in a range of $23.15 to $23.65 per share and transaction-adjusted earnings in a range of $23.15 to $23.65 per share on sales between $35.10 billion and $35.50 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $23.65 per share on revenues of $35.54 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

