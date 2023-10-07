Northrop Grumman (BER:NTH) Price Target Increased by 8.49% to 509.30

The average one-year price target for Northrop Grumman (BER:NTH) has been revised to 509.30 / share. This is an increase of 8.49% from the prior estimate of 469.44 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 385.44 to a high of 641.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.92% from the latest reported closing price of 421.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrop Grumman. This is a decrease of 124 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTH is 0.34%, a decrease of 12.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 154,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,181K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,029K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTH by 6.25% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,580K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,906K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTH by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,815K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,014K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTH by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,504K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,022K shares, representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTH by 342.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,267K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTH by 8.89% over the last quarter.

