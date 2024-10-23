Northrop Grumman awarded $1.8B Air Force contract

Northrop Grumman (NOC) has been awarded a $1.8B contract modification to a previously awarded contract for Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Polar Space Vehicles 1 and 2 for Phase 2 scope to complete the effort through satellite build, launch, and transition to operations. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $4.16B. Work will be performed at Redondo Beach, California, and is expected to be completed by April 11, 2031. FY24 research and development funds of $102.09M are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command is the contracting activity.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.