Northrop Grumman awarded $167.93M Navy contract modification

October 29, 2024 — 05:15 pm EDT

Northrop Grumman (NOC) was awarded a $167.93M modification to a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This modification exercises option contract line items, or CLIN, 1001 and 2001 and increases the contract ceiling for the production of 50,000 FMU-139D/B Bomb Tactical Electronic Fuze systems, 25,000 for CLIN 1001, and 25,000 for CLIN 2001, in support of the Joint Direct Attack Mission family of weapons for the Navy, Air Force, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work is expected to be completed in December 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

