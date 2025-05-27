Northrop Grumman Announces $1.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Northrop Grumman announces $1 billion notes offering for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment and share repurchases.

Quiver AI Summary

Northrop Grumman Corporation announced a $1.0 billion public offering of senior unsecured notes, comprising $500 million of 4.650% senior notes due in 2030 and $500 million of 5.250% senior notes due in 2035. The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying existing debt, share repurchases, and working capital. The offering is set to close on May 29, 2025, pending customary closing conditions. The notes are offered through an effective shelf registration statement with the SEC, and interested parties can obtain related prospectus documents from specified financial institutions or the SEC website. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and nature of the offering, with inherent risks and uncertainties highlighted.

Potential Positives

Northrop Grumman successfully priced a $1.0 billion public offering of senior unsecured notes, indicating strong demand for its debt securities.

The offering will allow the company to refinance existing higher-interest debt, potentially leading to reduced interest expenses.

Funds from the offering can be utilized for share repurchases, which may enhance shareholder value and improve earnings per share.

Closing the offering will strengthen Northrop Grumman's financial position and support its corporate strategies moving forward.

Potential Negatives

Issuance of $1.0 billion in senior unsecured notes indicates potential reliance on debt financing, which may raise concerns over financial stability and future cash flow management.

The decision to repay existing high-interest debt with new debt could suggest a lack of sufficient cash reserves or profitability to manage debt without refinancing.

The significant amount being raised may hint at underlying financial pressures, prompting scrutiny from investors and analysts regarding the company's long-term fiscal health.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Northrop Grumman's $1 billion note offering?

Northrop Grumman plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment, share repurchases, and working capital.

When is the expected closing date for the note offering?

The offering is expected to close on May 29, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

What are the terms of the senior notes being offered?

The offering includes $500 million of 4.650% senior notes due in 2030 and $500 million of 5.250% senior notes due in 2035.

Where can I obtain the prospectus related to the offering?

Copies of the prospectus supplement and base prospectus can be obtained by calling Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Securities, or Morgan Stanley, or visiting www.sec.gov.

Are there risks associated with Northrop Grumman's forward-looking statements?

Yes, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, as detailed in their SEC filings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NOC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NOC Insider Trading Activity

$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $1,783,687

MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 949 shares for an estimated $426,658 .

. MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $94,574.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 757 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 778 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NOC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOC forecast page.

$NOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $525.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $550.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $557.0 on 01/08/2025

Full Release



FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) (“Northrop Grumman”) announced today that it has priced a $1.0 billion underwritten public offering of senior unsecured notes. The notes include:







$500 million of 4.650% senior notes due 2030



$500 million of 4.650% senior notes due 2030



$500 million of 5.250% senior notes due 2035







Northrop Grumman expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include debt repayment (including its 7.875% and 7.750% senior notes due 2026), share repurchases and working capital. The offering is expected to close on May 29, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by calling Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-471-2526, Mizuho Securities USA LLC toll-free at 1-866-271-7403 and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-718-1649. A copy of these documents may also be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at



www.sec.gov



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.





The securities are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the shelf registration statement.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release contain or may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “trends,” “goals” and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the timing or consummation of the debt offering. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, expectations, plans and projections that we believe to be reasonable when made, but which may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Specific risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those identified under “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to consider the limitations on, and risks associated with, forward-looking statements and not unduly rely on the accuracy of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.









Contact:





















Kate Mauss (Media)





410-832-6792 (office)







katherine.mauss@ngc.com







































Todd Ernst (Investors)





703-280-4535 (office)







todd.ernst@ngc.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.