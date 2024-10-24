Northrop Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises '24 EPS Guidance

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $7 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.07 by 15.3%. The bottom line also increased 13.3% from $6.18 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to an increase in operating income and sales.

Total Sales

NOC’s total sales of $10 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.23 billion by 2.2%. The top line also rose 2.3% from $9.78 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. This improvement can be attributed to strong sales growth from its Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems and Mission Systems segments.

Backlog Count

The company’s total backlog was $84.80 billion at the end of the third quarter compared with $83.12 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Segmental Details

Aeronautics Systems: This segment’s sales of $2.88 billion rose 4% year over year. This was due to higher F-35 production volume, largely driven by the timing of materials, increased E-2 fleet sustainment and modernization work, higher Triton LRIP production volume and an increase in Global Hawk sustainment activities.

The unit’s operating income totaled $298 million compared with $283 million in the third quarter of 2023. Its operating margin also expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 10.4%.

Mission Systems: Sales in this segment increased 7.4% to $2.82 billion. This was driven by higher volume from restricted advanced microelectronics and technology programs, increased marine systems sales and improved Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) volume.

The unit’s operating income rose 1% to $390 million. However, the operating margin contracted 90 bps to 13.8%.

Defense Systems: This segment’s sales rose 2% year over year to $2.08 billion. The improvement was driven by higher volume from the Sentinel program, ramp-up of the Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) program and increased volume from certain military ammunition programs.

The unit’s operating income dropped 2% year over year to $196 million. The operating margin deteriorated 40 bps to 9.4%.

Space Systems: Sales in this segment declined 3% to $2.87 billion due to wind-down of NOC’s work on the restricted space and NGI programs.

The segment’s operating income increased 14% year over year to $345 million. The operating margin expanded 180 bps to 12%.

Operational Update

Operating income during the quarter totaled $1.12 billion, up 10.2% from $1.02 million in the prior-year quarter. This improvement was driven by higher segment operating income and an increase in the FAS/CAS operating adjustment.

Financial Condition

Northrop’s cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2024, totaled $3.33 billion, up from $3.11 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Long-term debt (net of the current portion) amounted to $14.69 billion compared with $13.79 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Net cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.81 billion during the first nine months of 2024 compared with $1.45 million a year ago.

2024 Guidance

The company partially raised its 2024 guidance. It continues to expect revenues in the range of $41.00-$41.40 billion. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $41.40 billion, in line with the higher end of the company’s guided range.

NOC now expects adjusted earnings to be in the band of $25.65-$26.05 per share, up from the earlier guided range of $24.90-$25.30. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $25.16 per share, which lies below the company’s guidance.

The company still expects to generate adjusted free cash flow in the band of $2.25-$2.65 billion.

Zacks Rank

Northrop currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share, which improved 23.7% from the year-ago figure of 38 cents. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%.

Net sales totaled $456.5 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $456.2 million by 0.1%. The top line also witnessed an improvement of 8.8% from the year-ago reported sales of $419.5 million.

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $6.84 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.47 by 5.7%. The bottom line also rose 1% from the year-ago figure of $6.77.

Net sales were $17.10 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.28 billion by 1%. The top line, however, increased 1.3% from $16.88 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

RTX Corporation’s RTX third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.45 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 by 9%. The bottom line also improved 16% from the year-ago level of $1.25.

RTX’s third-quarter sales totaled $20.09 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.91 billion by 0.9%. The top line also surged a solid 49.2% from $13.46 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2023.

