Northrop and Lockheed win missile defense contracts valued at up to $7.6 bln

Mike Stone Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin won separate contracts to design the next-generation interceptor for the U.S. missile defense network, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman NOC.N and Lockheed Martin LMT.N won separate contracts to design the next-generation interceptor for the U.S. missile defense network, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The Northrop deal is worth up to $3.9 billion and the Lockheed contract could be valued at up to $3.7 billion.

