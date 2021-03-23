Northrop and Lockheed win missile defense contracts valued at up to $7.6 bln

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman NOC.N and Lockheed Martin LMT.N won separate contracts to design the next-generation interceptor for the U.S. missile defense network, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The Northrop deal is worth up to $3.9 billion and the Lockheed contract could be valued at up to $3.7 billion.

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Chris.Sanders@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-558-8254; Reuters Messaging: chris.sanders.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.