Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Price Target Increased by 16.00% to 59.16

The average one-year price target for Northrim Bancorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) has been revised to 59.16 / share. This is an increase of 16.00% from the prior estimate of 51.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 to a high of 60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.59% from the latest reported closing price of 42.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrim Bancorp. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 12.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRIM is 0.06%, a decrease of 32.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 4,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 257K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIM by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 255K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIM by 17.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 173K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIM by 28.65% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 161K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIM by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Northrim Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Sitka and Soldotna, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaska's population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska's economy and its 'Customer First Service' philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

