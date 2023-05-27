Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Northrim Bancorp said on May 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $38.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.88%, the lowest has been 2.17%, and the highest has been 6.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.76%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrim Bancorp. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRIM is 0.10%, a decrease of 21.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 4,433K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.96% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northrim Bancorp is 51.00. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.96% from its latest reported closing price of 38.07.

The projected annual revenue for Northrim Bancorp is 111MM, a decrease of 10.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AltraVue Capital holds 350K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIM by 64.67% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 254K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIM by 24.43% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 246K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIM by 84.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 174K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northrim Bancorp Background Information

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Sitka and Soldotna, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaska's population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska's economy and its 'Customer First Service' philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

Key filings for this company:

