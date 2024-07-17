Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Northrim BanCorp in Focus

Based in Anchorage, Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 16.85%. The holding company for Northrim Bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.61 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.65%. This compares to the Banks - West industry's yield of 3.18% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.53%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.44 is up 1.7% from last year. In the past five-year period, Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 17.18%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Northrim's payout ratio is 48%, which means it paid out 48% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

NRIM is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $5.61 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 24.94%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, NRIM is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.