Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NRIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.98, the dividend yield is 4.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRIM was $28.98, representing a -31.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.28 and a 67.32% increase over the 52 week low of $17.32.

NRIM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). NRIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.48. Zacks Investment Research reports NRIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 28.62%, compared to an industry average of -21%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

