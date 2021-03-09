Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRIM was $47.53, representing a -0.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.55 and a 174.42% increase over the 52 week low of $17.32.

NRIM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). NRIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.11. Zacks Investment Research reports NRIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.85%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

