Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.03, the dividend yield is 3.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRIM was $45.03, representing a -6.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.19 and a 115.45% increase over the 52 week low of $20.90.

NRIM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). NRIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.89. Zacks Investment Research reports NRIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.15%, compared to an industry average of 25.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

