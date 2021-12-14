Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.3, the dividend yield is 3.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRIM was $42.3, representing a -12.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.19 and a 33.31% increase over the 52 week low of $31.73.

NRIM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). NRIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.28. Zacks Investment Research reports NRIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.44%, compared to an industry average of 32.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nrim Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

