Northrim Bancorp (FRA:NRI) Price Target Increased by 5.98% to 53.66

The average one-year price target for Northrim Bancorp (FRA:NRI) has been revised to 53.66 / share. This is an increase of 5.98% from the prior estimate of 50.63 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.14 to a high of 55.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.49% from the latest reported closing price of 37.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrim Bancorp. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 30.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRI is 0.08%, a decrease of 13.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 4,499K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 257K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRI by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 255K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRI by 17.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 173K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 161K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRI by 15.58% over the last quarter.

