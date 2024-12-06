Northrim Bancorp Appoints Shauna Hegna to Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
The latest announcement is out from Northrim Bancorp ( (NRIM) ).
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has appointed Shauna Hegna to its Board of Directors, enhancing its leadership with her expertise in shareholder services, communications, and government affairs. Hegna, known for her significant contributions to Alaskan communities, has an impressive background including her role as President of Koniag. Her appointment underscores Northrim’s commitment to supporting Alaska’s businesses and communities through experienced leadership.
