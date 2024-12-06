News & Insights

Stocks

Northrim Bancorp Appoints Shauna Hegna to Board

December 06, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Northrim Bancorp ( (NRIM) ).

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has appointed Shauna Hegna to its Board of Directors, enhancing its leadership with her expertise in shareholder services, communications, and government affairs. Hegna, known for her significant contributions to Alaskan communities, has an impressive background including her role as President of Koniag. Her appointment underscores Northrim’s commitment to supporting Alaska’s businesses and communities through experienced leadership.

See more data about NRIM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.