Northpointe Bank Review

Founded in 1999, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Northpointe Bank offers savings, checking, certificates of deposit (CD) and money market accounts. It also provides health savings accounts (HSAs), individual retirement accounts (IRAs), business products, home loans and insurance.

Northpointe operates only one traditional bank branch, which is in Grand Rapids. Locations elsewhere in Michigan and other states are geared toward lending.

This review focuses on Northpointe’s banking products. Here’s a look at what Northpointe offers and how it stacks up against online banking competitors. Account details and annual percentage yields (APYs) are accurate as of December 8, 2020.

Account Basics

Savings

Northpointe Bank offers two types of savings account: Ultimate Savings and Kid’s Savings. However, the Kid’s Savings account can’t be opened online.

The Ultimate Savings account requires a minimum $100 deposit to open it. APYs range from 0% for balances up to $99.99 to 0.45% for balances from $5,000 to $2 million. Interest is compounded and credited monthly.

The Ultimate Savings account comes with some hefty fees. A $5 per month dormant-account fee applies after 24 months of inactivity on a Northpointe savings account. The bank charges an excess transfer fee of $15 for transfers exceeding the transaction limits.

Savings accounts are subject to Regulation D, which traditionally has imposed limits on certain electronic withdrawals and transfers. Transfers from this account or to third parties by check or by preauthorized, automatic, telephone or online transactions are limited to six per month. In addition, Northpointe charges a $10 fee if the account is closed within 120 days of the opening date and assesses a $50 fee for a direct transfer to another financial institution.

There is no monthly account maintenance fee.

One disadvantage of Northpointe’s Ultimate Savings account is that it doesn’t offer debit cards, checks or bill pay.

Deposits can be made by:

Mobile check deposit via mobile banking app

ACH through Northpointe website

ACH through your bank or credit union, or a PayPal- or Venmo-like service

Wire transfer

Personal check, cashier’s check or bill pay check mailed to Northpointe

Withdrawals can be made by:

ACH through Northpointe website

ACH initiated from your bank, credit union or PayPal- or Venmo-like service

Wire transfer (with fees)

Cashier’s check mailed to you (with fees)

Here are the rates for Northpointe’s Ultimate Savings account:

Checking

Northpointe offers two checking accounts: Interest Checking and Free Checking. The Interest Checking account requires a minimum opening deposit of $2,500. APYs range from 0% on balances up to $2,499.99 to 0.30% for balances $100,000 and above. Interest is compounded and credited monthly.

The Free Checking account requires a minimum opening deposit of $100 and a minimum balance of $0.01. This account pays no interest.

A $5 per month dormant-account fee applies after 12 months of inactivity on Northpointe checking accounts. It charges a $10 fee if you close an interest-bearing checking account within 120 days of opening it. There are no monthly account maintenance fees.

Unlike its savings accounts, Northpointe checking accounts offer checks, debit cards and bill-pay capabilities.

Here are the rates for Northpointe’s Interest Checking account:

CDs

Northpointe Bank offers an assortment of terms for CDs, from seven days to 60 months. APYs range from 0.30% to 0.65%. A minimum deposit of $1,000 is required.

Interest is compounded and credited monthly. There are no monthly account maintenance fees.

It’s challenging to compare Northpointe’s CD rates with CD rates from other banks, as Northpointe’s terms differ from its competitors. It’s safe to say that Northpointe’s minimum opening deposit of $1,000 is on par with its rivals, but the APYs aren’t the best around. However, Northpointe’s APYs for CDs are higher than the national average.

Here are the rates for Northpointe’s CDs:

One major drawback to Northpointe’s CDs is the early withdrawal penalties, ranging from 30 days’ to 365 days’ worth of interest on the amount withdrawn:

Unless otherwise indicated, CD accounts automatically renew when they mature. You’re given 10 calendar days after the maturity date to withdraw funds without being penalized.

Money Market Account

Northpointe’s Ultimate Money Market account requires a minimum opening deposit of $1,000. APYs range from 0% for balances up to $2,499.99 to 0.45% for balances of $5,000 to $2 million.

Interest is compounded and credited monthly.

The fees for Northpointe’s Ultimate Money Market account are similar to those that apply to its Ultimate Savings account. There is no monthly account maintenance fee.

Unlike the savings accounts, the money market account offers checks, bill payment and debit cards.

Here are the rates for Northpointe’s Ultimate Money Market account:

Deposits to, and withdrawals from, the money market accounts can be made by the same means as the savings accounts described above.

Other Accounts

Health Savings Account (HSA)

Individual Retirement Account (IRA)

Business Checking

Business Plus Checking

Business Money Market Savings

Business Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Home loan

Home equity loan

Mortgage refinancing loan

Insurance, including auto, home, renters and business coverage

Distinguishing Features

With the free and interest-bearing checking accounts, Northpointe refunds up to $15 a month in third-party ATM fees.

Also, incoming wire transfers are free. Northpointe’s Popmoney feature enables person-to-person payments with an email address or phone number. However, transaction fees for the feature range from $0.50 to $3.

Access on the Go

Northpointe Bank’s mobile app is available for iOS and Android devices. The app has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4 out of 5 stars on Google Play. Mobile check deposit is available through the app.

When you use a Northpointe debit card, point-of-sale transactions are limited to $2,500 per day. ATM withdrawals are limited to $500 per day. Northpointe charges a 1% fee for international transactions.

In the U.S., a Northpointe Bank ATM/debit card works on any ATM network without a charge. Northpointe reimburses $15 per month for ATM providers that charge a fee. The debit card is compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

General customer service for banking customers is available 8 a.m.–6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. In addition, the online chatbot supplies answers to an array of questions.

Pros

Competitive interest rates

Free non-interest-bearing checking account

ATM access available for accounts that provide debit cards

Relatively low minimum deposit requirement for savings and money market accounts

Cons

Only one brick-and-mortar bank branch

Interest-bearing checking account requires a $2,500 minimum deposit

Steep penalties for early CD withdrawals

Numerous fees for savings and money market accounts

How Northpointe Bank Stacks Up

While Northpointe Bank’s interest rates compare favorably with other online competitors, those rates come at the price of convenience. There’s only one brick-and-mortar branch, and there are no debit cards, checks or bill-pay capabilities for savings accounts. In addition, fees and penalties accompany a number of the accounts.

If you’re satisfied with a mostly digital experience, Northpointe Bank may be worth checking out. But, before you open an account at Northpointe, be sure to consider options that may be better suited to your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Northpointe Bank FDIC insured?

Yes, Northpointe Bank is FDIC insured (FDIC# 34953). The federal government protects your funds up to $250,000 per depositor, for each account ownership category, in the case of bank failure.

Is Northpointe Bank part of an ATM network?

Yes, Northpointe Bank belongs to the Accel ATM network.

Does Northpointe Bank have any branches?

Yes, Northpointe Bank has one traditional brick-and-mortar branch, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

What do I need to open an account with Northpointe Bank?

To open an online account with Northpointe Bank, you must have:

Driver’s license, state-issued ID, passport or military ID

Social Security number

Email access

Existing bank account to fund Northpointe account

Ability to view and save PDFs

