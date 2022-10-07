Northland Power's Preferred Shares, Series 3 Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Northland Power Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (TSX: NPI-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.27), with shares changing hands as low as $22.90 on the day. As of last close, NPI.PRC was trading at a 4.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NPI.PRC shares, versus NPI:

Below is a dividend history chart for NPI.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Northland Power Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3:

In Friday trading, Northland Power Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (TSX: NPI-PRC.TO) is currently down about 3.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: NPI.TO) are off about 2.5%.

