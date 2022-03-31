Northland Power's Preferred Shares, Series 3, Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Northland Power Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (TSX: NPI-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.27), with shares changing hands as low as $25.35 on the day. As of last close, NPI.PRC was trading at a 1.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NPI.PRC shares, versus NPI:

Below is a dividend history chart for NPI.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Northland Power Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3:

In Thursday trading, Northland Power Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (TSX: NPI-PRC.TO) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: NPI.TO) are up about 1.9%.

