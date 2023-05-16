Northland Power (NPIFF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Northland Power said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northland Power. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPIFF is 0.50%, a decrease of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.10% to 20,471K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.20% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northland Power is 33.81. The forecasts range from a low of 30.69 to a high of $38.91. The average price target represents an increase of 16.20% from its latest reported closing price of 29.10.

The projected annual revenue for Northland Power is 2,454MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPIFF by 19.52% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 3,117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares, representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPIFF by 2.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,859K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPIFF by 16.00% over the last quarter.

ACES - ALPS Clean Energy ETF holds 1,141K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPIFF by 12.18% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 913K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPIFF by 17.99% over the last quarter.

