Northland Power (NPI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Northland Power Inc (TSX: NPI.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.96, changing hands as high as $20.36 per share. Northland Power Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NPI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.14 per share, with $24.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.