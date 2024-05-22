News & Insights

Northland Power Confirms Directors and Auditor

May 22, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has released an update.

Northland Power Inc. announced the successful election of nine director nominees and the approval of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditors at its Annual General Meeting, with over 61% of outstanding voting shares participating. Additionally, the company received a favorable non-binding advisory vote on its executive compensation approach, with 82.81% of votes in support.

