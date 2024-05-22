Northland Power Confirms Directors and Auditor

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has released an update.

Northland Power Inc. announced the successful election of nine director nominees and the approval of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditors at its Annual General Meeting, with over 61% of outstanding voting shares participating. Additionally, the company received a favorable non-binding advisory vote on its executive compensation approach, with 82.81% of votes in support.

For further insights into TSE:NPI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.