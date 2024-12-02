News & Insights

Stocks

Northland Power appoints Christine Healy as president, CEO

December 02, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Northland Power (NPIFF) announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Christine Healy as President and CEO effective February 5, 2025. In addition to serving as President and CEO, Ms. Healy will also be appointed as a Director of the Company, subject to confirmation at the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2025. Ms. Healy joins Northland from AtkinsRealis, where she served as President of Asia, the Middle East and Australia.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NPIFF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NPIFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.