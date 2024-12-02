Northland Power appoints Christine Healy as president, CEO

Northland Power (NPIFF) announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Christine Healy as President and CEO effective February 5, 2025. In addition to serving as President and CEO, Ms. Healy will also be appointed as a Director of the Company, subject to confirmation at the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2025. Ms. Healy joins Northland from AtkinsRealis, where she served as President of Asia, the Middle East and Australia.

