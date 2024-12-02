Northland Power Appoints Christine Healy As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Northland Power, Inc. (NPI.TO) announced Monday that the Board of Directors has appointed energy transition leader Christine Healy as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 5, 2025. She will be based at Northland's headquarters in Toronto.

In addition to serving as President and CEO, Healy will also be appointed as a Director of the Company, subject to confirmation at the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2025.

Healy brings in over 20 years of experience in managing multi-billion-dollar businesses, a wealth of expertise in mergers and acquisitions, as well as global leadership in sustainability and energy transition.

Healy joins Northland from AtkinsRéalis, where she served as President of Asia, the Middle East and Australia. Prior to that, she held senior executive roles at TotalEnergies for more than five years, including Senior Vice President of Carbon Neutrality and Continental Europe.

Healy also served as President & CEO of Total E&P Canada and has also held senior positions as Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel at Maersk Oil and Gas and Vice President of North America Business Development at Statoil (now Equinor).

