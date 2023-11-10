Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Xos (XOS)

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2023, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 696.88% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xos is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 696.88% from its latest reported closing price of 0.26.

The projected annual revenue for Xos is 136MM, an increase of 369.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xos. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 31.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOS is 0.00%, a decrease of 24.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.57% to 7,190K shares. The put/call ratio of XOS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,200K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 746K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 644K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 559K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing a decrease of 84.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOS by 79.65% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 511K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Xos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on "last mile" routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts.

