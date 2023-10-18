Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Vitesse Energy (VTS)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.30% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vitesse Energy is 25.84. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 5.30% from its latest reported closing price of 24.54.

The projected annual revenue for Vitesse Energy is 253MM, a decrease of 5.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

Vitesse Energy Declares $0.50 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $24.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.84%, the lowest has been 3.97%, and the highest has been 12.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.82 (n=35).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vitesse Energy. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTS is 0.08%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 17,239K shares. The put/call ratio of VTS is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 731K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 657K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 74.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTS by 330.43% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 563K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 557K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTS by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 476K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTS by 1.64% over the last quarter.

