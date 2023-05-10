Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Vitesse Energy, Inc.. (VTS)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Vitesse Energy, Inc.. (NYSE:VTS) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.57% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vitesse Energy, Inc.. is 23.12. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 23.57% from its latest reported closing price of 18.71.

The projected annual revenue for Vitesse Energy, Inc.. is 253MM, a decrease of 13.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vitesse Energy, Inc... This is an increase of 232 owner(s) or 23,200.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of VTS is 2.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Pacific Advisors holds 634K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 439K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company.

Private Management Group holds 178K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

Lee Danner & Bass holds 151K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

