News & Insights

Stocks
TTC

Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Toro (TTC)

February 24, 2025 — 07:03 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Toro (NYSE:TTC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.99% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Toro is $95.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.99% from its latest reported closing price of $80.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Toro is 5,435MM, an increase of 18.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.32, a decrease of 0.14% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 998 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toro. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTC is 0.18%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 115,670K shares. TTC / The Toro Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TTC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TTC / The Toro Company Shares Held by Institutions

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,787K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,385K shares , representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 57.88% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,031K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,831K shares , representing an increase of 31.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 4,906K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,395K shares , representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 7.10% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,020K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 3,593K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,431K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Toro Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2020, The Toro Company's global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Perrot, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for The Toro Company-> Find out what the Options Markets think of The Toro Company-> See our take on The Toro Company Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.