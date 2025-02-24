Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Toro (TTC)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Toro (NYSE:TTC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.99% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Toro is $95.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.99% from its latest reported closing price of $80.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Toro is 5,435MM, an increase of 18.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.32, a decrease of 0.14% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 998 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toro. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTC is 0.18%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 115,670K shares. The put/call ratio of TTC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,787K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,385K shares , representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 57.88% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,031K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,831K shares , representing an increase of 31.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 4,906K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,395K shares , representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 7.10% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,020K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 3,593K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,431K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Toro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2020, The Toro Company's global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Perrot, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.