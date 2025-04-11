Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Titan Machinery (TITN)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Titan Machinery (NasdaqGS:TITN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.31% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Titan Machinery is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.31% from its latest reported closing price of $15.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Titan Machinery is 2,616MM, a decrease of 3.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.82, a decrease of 26.90% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Titan Machinery. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TITN is 0.07%, an increase of 13.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 25,982K shares. The put/call ratio of TITN is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,625K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,230K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 0.78% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 930K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 8.09% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 920K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 2.40% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 868K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares , representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TITN by 39.76% over the last quarter.

Titan Machinery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital.

