Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Power Integrations (POWI)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Power Integrations (NasdaqGS:POWI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.82% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Power Integrations is $85.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 40.82% from its latest reported closing price of $60.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Power Integrations is 735MM, an increase of 78.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Integrations. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWI is 0.20%, an increase of 9.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 71,611K shares. The put/call ratio of POWI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,312K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,039K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 27.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,969K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 19.06% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,965K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,885K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 41.85% over the last quarter.

Power Integrations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company's products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts.

