Northland Capital Markets Upgrades MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2025, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NasdaqGS:MTSI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.49% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $150.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.49% from its latest reported closing price of $122.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is 1,020MM, an increase of 29.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSI is 0.31%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 81,296K shares. The put/call ratio of MTSI is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,705K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,413K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 1.11% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,941K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares , representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,878K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620K shares , representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,555K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares , representing an increase of 63.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 165.51% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 2,378K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

