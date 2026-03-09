Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Everpure (PSTG)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Everpure (NYSE:PSTG) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.02% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Everpure is $93.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 54.02% from its latest reported closing price of $60.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Everpure is 3,958MM, an increase of 8.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10, an increase of 20.02% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everpure. This is an decrease of 353 owner(s) or 27.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTG is 0.15%, an increase of 38.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.94% to 282,030K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTG is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 7,716K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,509K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 20.51% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 4,897K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,160K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 19.83% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 4,178K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,098K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 48.86% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,995K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,028K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%.

Norges Bank holds 3,960K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

