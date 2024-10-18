Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Encore Capital Group (NasdaqGS:ECPG) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.32% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Encore Capital Group is $61.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 29.32% from its latest reported closing price of $47.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Encore Capital Group is 1,565MM, an increase of 23.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encore Capital Group. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECPG is 0.14%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 29,825K shares. The put/call ratio of ECPG is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 2,159K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares , representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 5.37% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,532K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares , representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,132K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 4.54% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,088K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 1,075K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.