Northland Capital Markets Upgrades CommScope Holding (COMM)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CommScope Holding is 10.26. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 114.58% from its latest reported closing price of 4.78.

The projected annual revenue for CommScope Holding is 9,714MM, an increase of 7.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in CommScope Holding. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMM is 0.16%, a decrease of 18.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 210,556K shares. The put/call ratio of COMM is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fpr Partners holds 20,823K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,798K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 16.59% over the last quarter.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers holds 7,740K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,253K shares, representing an increase of 19.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Lyrical Asset Management holds 7,038K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,380K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,996K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,802K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 23.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,520K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,790K shares, representing a decrease of 23.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 40.45% over the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Its global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

