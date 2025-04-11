Northland Capital Markets Upgrades CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.85% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for CNH Industrial N.V. is $15.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 34.85% from its latest reported closing price of $11.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CNH Industrial N.V. is 21,227MM, an increase of 7.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 976 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNH Industrial N.V.. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNH is 0.33%, an increase of 8.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 1,118,357K shares. The put/call ratio of CNH is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 116,102K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,626K shares , representing a decrease of 27.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 19.09% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 57,866K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,202K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 82.57% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 45,703K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,674K shares , representing a decrease of 30.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 31,950K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,960K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 3.29% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 28,430K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,436K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 1.58% over the last quarter.

