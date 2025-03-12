Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Ciena (CIEN)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.83% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ciena is $90.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 36.83% from its latest reported closing price of $66.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ciena is 5,084MM, an increase of 25.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,067 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ciena. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEN is 0.32%, an increase of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 170,866K shares. The put/call ratio of CIEN is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,237K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 18.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,688K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,492K shares , representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 38.00% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,626K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares , representing an increase of 66.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 308.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,537K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,578K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 34.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,439K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing an increase of 80.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 576.90% over the last quarter.

CIENA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions that help its customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, the Company builds the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale.

