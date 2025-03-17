Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Ciena (BMV:CIEN)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Ciena (BMV:CIEN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,237K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 44.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,688K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,492K shares , representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 38.00% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,626K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares , representing an increase of 66.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 308.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,537K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,578K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 34.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,439K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing an increase of 80.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 576.90% over the last quarter.

