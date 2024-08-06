Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Camtek (TASE:CAMT)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Camtek (TASE:CAMT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camtek. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 16.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMT is 0.34%, an increase of 1.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.35% to 22,882K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,967K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 973K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares , representing a decrease of 16.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 912K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares , representing an increase of 16.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 26.41% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 882K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 808K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

