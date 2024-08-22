Northland Capital Markets Upgrades BM Technologies (BMTX)

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for BM Technologies (NYSEAM:BMTX) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.94% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for BM Technologies is $4.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.94% from its latest reported closing price of $3.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BM Technologies is 84MM, an increase of 45.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in BM Technologies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMTX is 0.06%, an increase of 70.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.94% to 3,468K shares. The put/call ratio of BMTX is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 610K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares , representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMTX by 43.54% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 489K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMTX by 44.61% over the last quarter.

De Lisle Partners LLP holds 425K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 261K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing an increase of 24.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMTX by 2.70% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds 216K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BM Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BM Technologies, Inc. is among the largest mobile-first banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BankMobile was named the “Most Innovative Bank” by LendIt Fintech in 2019, providing an alternative banking technology to the traditional model. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BankMobile platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its efficient operating model enables partner banks to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, the BankMobile BaaS platform is provided to colleges and universities and currently serves over two million account-holders, and provides disbursement services at 722 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company and is not a bank and provides banking services through its partner banks.

