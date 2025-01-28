Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Astera Labs (ALAB)

Fintel reports that on January 28, 2025, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Astera Labs (NasdaqGS:ALAB) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.20% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Astera Labs is $109.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.20% from its latest reported closing price of $89.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Astera Labs is 443MM, an increase of 45.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astera Labs. This is an increase of 222 owner(s) or 59.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALAB is 0.39%, an increase of 17.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59.76% to 89,082K shares. The put/call ratio of ALAB is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atreides Management holds 7,168K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,776K shares , representing an increase of 61.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 74.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,598K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares , representing an increase of 68.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 78.32% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 3,815K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,094K shares , representing a decrease of 85.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 25.07% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,217K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares , representing an increase of 86.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 1,029.57% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,112K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares , representing an increase of 27.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 212.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.