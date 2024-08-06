Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Allot (TASE:ALLT)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Allot (TASE:ALLT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allot. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLT is 0.24%, an increase of 126.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 19,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 8,769K shares representing 22.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVT Financial holds 2,457K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,328K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

P.a.w. Capital holds 1,600K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 68.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 265.17% over the last quarter.

Potomac Capital Management holds 986K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares , representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLT by 34.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.